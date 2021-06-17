Rudiger will not be sanctioned by UEFA

06/16/2021 at 4:58 PM CEST

France and Germany starred in one of the most anticipated matches of this European Championship. A match worthy of the final stages of the continental competition. And in which the controversy did not take long to explode.

Rüdiger – Chelsea footballer – was covering Pogba – from Chelsea – in a set piece action. And the German, taking advantage of the proximity, made a bite threat that went unnoticed by Del Cerro Grande and for the VAR room assistant.

Antonio Rüdiger semble avoir mordu Paul Pogba in première période. Luis Suarez n’a how good it is to have. 😬 📸 @ M6 pic.twitter.com/bkcsOqV4YU – Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 15, 2021

An action that took place without having had any previous dispute during the accumulated of the first half. The footballer justified himself and clarified that this fact did not create any problem between the two players: “Without a doubt, I should not go with my mouth like that behind anyone’s back, it seems unfortunate to me. Paul and I spoke very amicably after the final whistle and he confirmed in the conversation with me and then also in the interview that anyway it was not a bite, as some thought at first“, he explained.

Rüdiger also spoke of the action with Del Cerro Grande on his Eurocup debut: “Even during the match, the referee told me that he would have punished me if he had considered it an assault“He commented. However, he was not the only one who did not catch the bite. Neither did Juan Martínez Munuera, who was in the VAR Room. But they did notice it on social networks.

Pogba, who at the time complained to the referee claiming that his back had bothered him, denied that this bite attempt was with bad intentions on the part of the German: “I’m not someone who goes yelling to claim a card. I think he bit me a bit, it was kind of friendly, we know each other very well”, he claimed. According to reports from l’Equipe, UEFA will not sanction Rüdiger for the incident against the French national team.