Rüdiger apologizes to De Bruyne

05/31/2021

On at 3:35 PM CEST

Antonio Rüdiger has personally apologized to the Kevin de Bruyne, who suffers a broken nose and left orbit after a violent clash between the two in the Champions League final between Chelsea Y Manchester City.

“I am very sorry for @DeBruyneKev for his injury. Of course, this was not intended on my part.”The German defender said on his official Twitter account, who said that he has already been in contact with the Belgian.

“I really wish him a speedy recovery and I hope we can see him back on the field very soon.”Rudiger pointed out.

De Bruyne had to withdraw from the pitch and leave the stadium before the end of the match for treatment. It is not yet clear what the consequences of this injury will be for his participation in the Eurocup with the selection of Belgium.

The Belgian team will debut at the European Championship on Saturday 12 June against Russia and it was already planned that he would join the group on Monday, June 7, later than the rest, to rest after the Champions League final.