Ruddy Encarnación is alive: “Tomorrow he would fight for the title of Spain super featherweight”

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

He was not dead, he was partying … as the song says.

Ruddy Incarnation (39-28-4, 18 KO), who about two years ago went to the Dominican Republic, where he was born, has returned to Spain and at 42 is in perfect magazine condition.

Due to the problems of the pandemic, he has left some planned hospitality businesses parked in his country and has returned to his other homeland to continue, if there are opportunities, his boxing career.

But make it clear that it is not due to an economic issue: «I have no problems in that regard, I am teaching at the Red Dragon gym in Ajalvir (Madrid) and I cannot complain. But I would like to get back in the ring, I feel good physically and mentally ».

In fact, he is now weighing between 60 and 61 kg, so he would face his next fight at super featherweight: “I have no problem renewing my license, my last fight was two years ago like many other boxers, I am doing sparring sessions and I feel tremendous.”

But we remind you that your last two fights were defeats, although you do not care: “In Belfast they robbed me of the fight and in Italy I was not prepared and I decided to leave at the beginning of the fifth round because I knew that even if I won they would not give me victory. I was not at a good level ». But at the same time he remembers that he came from a good streak of fighting, «I retired Jean Pierre Bauwens from boxing at home».

He is excited to put a finishing touch on his career: “Physically I feel perfect and I would like another year and a half of boxing.”

Encarnación got four titles from Spain, but would like a fifth: «I would like to do an eight round fight first and if Juanfe Gómez offered me a defense of his Spanish title, I would accept it tomorrow, I would take it with all the will in the world. Then, if he won, he would already look for the European way ».

Ruddy regrets not being able to face current European featherweight champion Andoni Gago: “We were four years behind him to play a fight, but his team did not want to.”

The four-time champion of Spain super featherweight believes he can achieve the national title again: “I can fight and win, with the experience I have and my good physical condition, I am capable of winning perfectly.”

Ruddy Encarnacion raises his voice before they bury him. Spanish boxing has a veteran who still wants to fight in the Spanish ring.