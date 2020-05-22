The season finale of ‘Batwoman’ was full of surprises to the DC Comics series, the most notorious is the arrival of Batman at the Arrowverse.

Even if at the moment Bruce Wayne can only be seen through a villain posing as himThis could be the perfect door for the Gotham City Watcher debut.

But, the first image of Bruce Wayne has perhaps been overshadowed by the news that Ruby Rose will leave the series and her character will be recasted, but it is also the perfect opportunity for the arrival of Batman.

Batman’s arrival at the Arrowverse is something eagerly awaited by fans from the first time Gotham City was seen in the crossover ‘Elseworlds’, at the end of 2018.

Since then there have been certain clues and references that explain details of why Bruce Wayne left Gotham City.

According to what has been seen, Batman could have ended Joker, thus exceeding his line that differentiates him from criminals; This caused such an impact that he decided to take refuge away from Gotham.

Another clue that Bruce Wayne has had is that he had a relationship with Talia Al Ghul, that is, it is possible that the series presents Damian Wayne and even the resurrection of Ra’s Al Ghul.

In the Earth-Prime reboot it has come to be seen that Batman is a friend of Superman, as one of the best tracks left by ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ by mixing the two realities.

Batwoman is a member of the Batifamily, and many of those allies already exist in this reality., that is to say that at any moment characters like Batgirl, Nightwing or Robin could appear, of course as long as ‘Titans’ is not occupying it.

The end of the first season with Hush and Alice also showed the identity of the hero is not so secret, a trend that is becoming more frequent even in the comics.

It will be that, with all the changes to come, the arrival of Batman to the Arrowverse is in the second season of ‘Batwoman’, something very similar to what happened to Superman that came out in the second season of ‘Supergirl’.