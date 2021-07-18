Ruby Rose reveals that ‘Batwoman’ latex costume was what motivated her exit from the series

Ruby Rose was the actress who played Batwoman in The CW series of the same name that premiered in 2020. However, to the surprise of the fans the Australian actress abruptly left the series after the end of its first season. After this, there were numerous speculations about what had really motivated his inexplicable departure from the series.

Now we know the real reason that explains this event, revealed in an interview that the actress gave on the podcast The Kyle & Jackie O Show. Rose explained that what prompted him to leave the series was actually an allergy to Batwoman’s latex suit that I was supposed to wear in the series. The actress assures the following: “Ask anyone who has ever played a superhero with this type of costume, it’s not funny.

Rose goes on alluding to how During the filming of the series, she realized that she was allergic to latex, something that she did not know until that moment: “I realized that I was allergic to latex … unfortunately my mask was made of latex. I got worse and worse, because the more in contact you are, I suppose the more reactions you have. In the end when I took it off [la máscara], my face was full of welts. My throat was shattered. “The actress ends by adding that every time she removed her mask it was” like a horror movie, “noting how horrible the experience of donning the Batwoman costume was.

Change of actress

Ruby Rose played Katy Kane / Batwoman during the twenty episodes that the first season of the series featured, although previously she also made brief appearances as this character in other series of the same universe such as’ The Flash ‘,’ Supergirl ‘or’ Legends of Tomorrow ‘. After leaving the series, Rose She was replaced by the English actress Wallis Day and later we could also see a third Batwoman with the actress Javicia Leslie, who also became the first woman of color to play the DC superhero.

In recent years, Ruby Rose has stood out for roles like the one she played in the third season of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ or in movies like ‘John Wick: Blood Pact’ or ‘Pitching the mark 3’. The last film in which the actress participated was ‘A Night of Vengeance’ which premiered in the United States last April and in which she shared the limelight with Morgan Freeman.