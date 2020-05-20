We do not know who the genius was who said “2020, surprise me!”, Because since the year began and as the weeks go by, there is not a single day when the news does not surprise us, And if you are fans of the DC television universe, this will probably catch you in a curve, since the actress Ruby Rose will stop being Batwoman.

According to a statement released by Variety, the actress announced that she would hang the cape and boots of the Gotham heroine: “I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the team, and everyone involved in the series.

Until now it is not known what is the reason for abandoning production, but in September of last year Ruby Rose herself revealed that she had undergone emergency surgery for two herniated discs., reason why many began to wonder if their future was in the series. But according to the same source, this was not the reason to leave the DC character.

And if you were wondering what will happen to the series and the stories that remained in the air, Warner Brothers and The CW have confirmed that the series will continue, committing to the fans to work on the second season and looking for a new protagonist who can cover Ruby Rose.

At the beginning of this year, The CW renewed Batwoman and other series as their strengths for the 2020-2021 season, since along with The Flash and the last season of Arrow, it was one of the most watched shows on the channel during 2019. With just a 20-episode season, the series briefly told us the story of Kate Kane. and his tireless fight against evil in Gotham City.

Anyway, the only thing we have left is throw us a marathon on HBO to remember Ruby Rose playing Batwoman for that one season.