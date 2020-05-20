Share

The actress Ruby Rose who stars in the series Batwoman, has just announced that she is leaving the character and they will have to find another to play the heroine of DC Comics.

This news comes just two days after the DC Comics television show aired its season 1 finale. Batwoman It was renewed for a second season in January. But how Ruby Rose It will not continue, Warner Bros. TV will now begin the search for a new actress to take over the Gotham City Watcher’s cape and hood.

Ruby Rose released a statement confirming that she is separating from the Batwoman series, but did not specify why.

“I’ve made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season,” said actress Ruby Rose. “This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the team, and everyone involved in the show in Vancouver and Los Angeles. I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC Comics universe that they have created so beautifully. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I am really grateful to Batwoman. ”

The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions added together:

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby Rose for her contributions to the success of our first season and we wish her the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and the long-term future, and we, along with the show’s talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community in the coming months ”.

Share