The first season of Batwoman airing on The CW has just come to an end and now the Arrowverse series is looking for a new actress who can play the hooded, they have just announced the departure of Ruby Rose from the series.

We also recommend: Ruby Rose was operated on by accident in Batwoman

This does not mean that the series will come to an end, according to Deadline, the program will continue for a second season in 2021, you just have to find someone to replace Ruby Rose in the role of Kate Kane.

Through a statement Rose spoke about her departure:

“I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show. I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries not only for giving me this incredible opportunity, but also for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created with so much beauty. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I am really grateful”.

It should not be forgotten that during the recording of Batwoman Rose, she had an accident performing a series of stunts for the series and as a result two discs were herniated doing stunts that, due to gravity, had to be operated on.

We can’t say if the accident is related to Rose’s performance as Kate Kane. in the second season of Batwoman or if the injury interfered with the decision to leave the show.

Rose first took on the role of Kate Kane for the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover in 2018.

The second season of Batwoman will hit The CW in January 2021.

.