In a surprising move within the adaptations of comics for the small screen, The CW series,‘Batwoman’ It has lost its main star Ruby Rose (‘Orange is the New Black’) just before the start of production for its second season. After the drastic decision of the actress and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. TV is already looking for a replacement for the role.

Despite the breakup, both the 34-year-old star and the producers of Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions released releases praising each other for their work, but without revealing the true reason for Rose’s departure.

“I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman for next season,” Rose said. “This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the series. I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for welcoming me to the DC universe. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I am truly grateful. “

For its part, the statement from The CW, WBTV and Berlanti Productions says: “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contribution to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and the network They are firmly committed to the second season and Batwoman’s long-term future, and we, along with the show’s talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the name of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community in the next months. “

It should not be forgotten that Rose’s presentation as Batwoman was seen as a milestone in television history, as it is the first series to feature a lesbian superhero protagonist. It is also important to note that ‘Batwoman’ ended earlier than expected due to the pandemic, with the last two episodes (out of a total of 22) remaining unfilmed.

Although the original Batwoman was devised to be the romantic partner of Batman, in the modern version her character is a lesbian. Armed with a passion for social justice and an enormous talent for speaking her mind, Kate Kane takes to the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, a highly skilled fighter prepared to quell the criminal resurgence in the city. But don’t call her heroine just yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before agreeing to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

The character was first introduced in Detective Comics (1956) and was reimagined for DC Comics as a Jewish lesbian, being the first gay superhero for a DC character. Kane is a wealthy heiress who is inspired by Batman and chooses to use her wealth and resources to fight crime as a masked vigilante in her home, Gotham City.

Berlanti Productions produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Dries as executive producer along with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns of DC Comics.