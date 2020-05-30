The comic book world went wild last week when Warner Bros. announced that Ruby Rose was leaving Batwoman after just one season on CW.

Now Rose is talking – about not talking – about her shocking departure from the television series.

On Wednesday night, the Orange Is the New Black student reflected on the surprising move on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to her fans and colleagues, while hinting that there was something more to the story.

“Thank you all for coming on this trip,” Rose wrote in the post, which included a farewell video for her pioneering character made by fans. “Thanks to the cast, the team, the producers and the studio. It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … “

Enter the lateral eye and the tea emojis.

Rose’s Bat-woman made history as the first lesbian character in a series of superheroes when the long-awaited show debuted on the CW in October 2019. The actress previously debuted as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, at the Arrowverse crossover event in 2018. Elseworlds.

Shortly before Batwoman was released in the fall, Rose revealed on social media that she had undergone emergency spinal surgery to repair two herniated discs while “doing stunts.” The first season of the action series was halted just before the last two planned episodes due to the coronavirus crisis, which has paralyzed the production of film and television projects around the world.

“I didn’t want to not recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community,” Rose continued in Wednesday’s message. “I am silent because it is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure that next season will also be incredible. … * Put on the hood and cape. ”

Warner Bros. ‘announcement of Rose’s departure earlier this month also included a statement from the star, who said the decision was not “taken lightly.”

“Warner Bros. Television, CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Warner Bros. Television, CW and Berlanti Productions said in a joint statement.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Season 2 and Batwoman’s long-term future, and we – along with the show’s talented creative team – look forward to sharing her new direction, including casting a new lead actress and member. from the LGBTQ community, in the coming months ”.