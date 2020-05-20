By Rodolfo León

05/19/2020 7:11 pm

Batwoman he had just concluded his first season in The CWbut now the Arrowverse You will have to find another actress to fill the shoes of this iconic heroine. Ruby Rose, who gave life to Kate Kane In this series, he has confirmed that he will be leaving the role after just one season. The program, which has been renewed for a second part in 2021, will continue but with a new titular role.

By means of a declaration, Rose said the following:

“I have made the very difficult decision not to return to Batwoman the following season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have great respect for the cast, the actors, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. I am so grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this opportunity, but also for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have beautifully created. Thanks to Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who invested so much in the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made this season a success – I am truly grateful. ”

According to information from Deadline, its producers have already started looking for a replacement for RoseWell, the plans for a second season still stand. For his part, Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television they also said goodbye to Rose with its own statement:

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions towards the success of our first season and we wish her the best. The studio and network are strongly committed to Batwoman’s second season and her long-term future, and we – along with the show’s talented creative team – can’t wait to share the show’s new direction with them, including casting for the new actress. Principal and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months. ”

