The Russian player Andrey Rublev, one of the participants in the Adria Tour, said on Monday on social networks that he has passed a test by COVID 19 and that it has given a negative, but in any case he has been quarantined for two weeks.

06/22/2020 at 15:28

CEST

.

“It meant that I am fine and healthy. The covid-19 test has tested negative. I hope our lives will return to normal soon. And we can manage it together.”he said first.

“What is happening in the world now is our responsibility. This is a global problem and it affects us all. We all have to help reduce the spread of this virus. So I am going to be quarantined for the next 14 days. Thanks for your support, “he noted later.

Rublev, who is trained by the Spanish Fernando Vicente, had to pass the coronavirus test after the positives of his teammates at the Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric with whom he shared the track and events during the Adria Tour.

Pending the results of the tests that the players carried out, Rublev is the first to announce that he has tested negative, but he has wanted to be cautious and carry out the prescribed quarantine for those who test positive.