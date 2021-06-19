Rublev sweats to defeat Basilashvili and advance to Halle final

The Russian tennis player Andrey rublev reached the grand final of the ATP 500 Halle 2021, after defeating the Georgian in the semifinals Nikoloz Basilashvili by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 in one hour and 47 minutes of play, in a match where the Moscow player alternated moments of great level with others in which he left much to be desired. In the second set we saw a doubtful Rublev with many doubts in his game, something that Basilashvili took advantage of to equalize the contest. Finally, the strength of the Russian in the peak moments was key to the future of the meeting and thus, access to the grand final of the tournament. Aliassime or Humbert will be your last hurdle.