Rublev reaches semi-finals in grass tournament for the first time

Russian Andrey rublev, fourth-seeded, reached the semi-finals of a grass-court tournament for the first time in his career after beating the German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (4) and 6-2 at the ATP 500 in Halle this Friday.

Rublev, 23, is the only seeded player left in the tournament after the early elimination of other major favorites such as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Y Roger Federer.

The Russian tennis player managed 9 aces, 29 winners, 82% of his first service points and did not concede a single break point against the 2011 champion.

“I’m happy with my performance to reach the semifinals for the first time,” he said. Rublev. “The first set was very tough. He was 3-0 up in the tiebreaker and I came back, which was the key, ”he added.

“After the first set, I think mentally he sank and I was encouraged. I got a couple of good returns in the first game of the second set, “he continued. Rublev, who will face the South African Lloyd Harris or Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semifinals