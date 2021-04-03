Rublev reaches his first semi-final at a Masters 1000

Russian Andrey Rublev, fourth seed, reached for the first time in his career the semifinals of a Masters 1000 by beating the American Sebastian korda by 7-5 and 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the tournament Miami.

The 23-year-old Moscow tennis player and eighth in the world, winner this year in Rotterdam, where he added the eighth title of his career, it took an hour and thirty-eight minutes to overcome a rival he had never faced before.

The Russian, the fittest player on the ATP circuit in the last twenty months, who reached the quarterfinals without losing a set, frustrated Korda, executioner of the Argentine Diego schwartzman in eighths.

The assault on the end of Andrey Rublev it will be against the polish Hubert hurkacz, who gave the surprise in the quarterfinals by eliminating the Greek from the competition Stefanos Tsitsipas, second favorite, after winning by 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

On the other side of the picture, the Spanish Roberto Bautista and italian Jannik Sinner They will play the other semi-final of the Miami Masters 1000.