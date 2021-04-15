Rublev, Rafa Nadal’s rival after winning Bautista

04/15/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

Russian Andrey Rublev will be Rafa Nadal’s rival in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 after defeat Roberto Bautista 7-6 (2), 5-7 and 6-3 in 2h.45 ‘after a very high intensity match where the Castellón player had his options but ended up with the greater precision of the Muscovite tennis player.

Rublev He has only faced the Balearic tennis player twice and on both occasions the victory has fallen on Nadal’s side. The first was in the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2017 (6-1, 6-2 and 6-2) while the most recent duel is that of the ATP Finals in London 2020 where Rafa won 6-3 and 6 -4.

A successful year for Rublev

However, a game as pleasant as the two that Rafa has played in Monte Carlo so far is not expected since Rublev is a player in full growth and that at 23 years old he is going through his best tennis moment to date and everything points He has a great future to play in the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami, Rotterdam and the ATP Cup, the semi-finals in Dubai and Doha and reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open so far this year.

Defeat of Pablo Carreño

He was also unlucky Pablo Carreño, twelfth seed, who fell to Norwegian Casper Ruud in three sets 7-6 (4), 5-7 and 7-5 and will face the current champion, Italian Fabio Fognini, who in turn eliminated Croatian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (2).