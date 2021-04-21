Rublev overcomes a bad day and Gaio and meets Ramos in the second round

Andrey Rublev, third seed of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy After receiving an invitation at the last minute, he achieved this Wednesday the go to the round of 16 of the tournament. The Russian, one of the great attractions of the tournament, has surpassed the Italian Federico Gaio for 6-4 and 6-3 to go ahead in the Barcelona event.

Came Rublev as one of the great attractions of the tournament at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, ​​a dimension amplified after its great performance last week at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he was proclaimed runner-up after losing in the final to Stefanos Tsitsipas having left his seal with a triumph in front of Rafael Nadal. However, despite the victory, has not had continuity at that level of play a Rublev with duties facing the game that this Thursday will measure him in the round of 16 at Albert ramos, who has defeated Adrian mannarino for 6-4 and 6-3.

The day dawned in Barcelona sad, cloudy, a situation that seemed cloud also Rublev’s attempt for looking for a line of play according to his level in recent weeks. The Russian, angry from the start, with problems with his racket before the game started, never proved to be comfortable in a match that measured him against a Gaio come to the final frame like ‘lucky loser ‘, due to the loss of Casper Ruud, from his status as number 138 in the world.

It did not adapt to difficult conditions, with wind, with a low temperature oblivious to the sun that usually reigns in the Godó, with light drops of rain before the start of the day. None of it seemed to please a hesitant rublev at the start, pissed off with himself and with no qualms about showing it every time. Gaio, on the contrary, he started the game fully immersed in it, ready to break the rhythm of your rival with left that will take you out of your comfort zone.

Rublev, hesitant, struggled to find a solid game / Manel Montilla

These were very uncomfortable for a Rublev who was realizing with the passing of the minutes that it was going to be necessary to put on his work overalls to be able to take advantage of the game. With both players comfortable with their serve, Gaio was allowed to see the rest with a 4-4 in which he got two break balls that forced the Russian to squeeze himself on serve. It was the definitive spur Rublev needed to wake up: he broke the Italian’s serve in the next game to 6-4.

And above all, I was gradually entering a longer game from the back of the court, seeking to dominate with his right to take the initiative. With one set up, Rublev lost his serve in a hard-fought third game of the second set. Of course, he was already fully on the track, hitting the ball from the back of the track, looking for directions to move a Gaio that he immediately gave up his service to gradually say goodbye to his options in the game. Because with 2-2, Gaio saw how Rublev saved a break ball against the serve that gave the Russian the definitive impulse to gain sensations and heading to victory with a 6-3.

Albert Ramos has beaten Adrian Mannarino and will be Rublev’s rival in the next round / Manel Montilla

Rublev Thus he left a bad day of play to access a round of 16 in which he awaits Albert ramos. The Mataró player won comfortably by a double 6-4 to Adrian Mannarino, seventeenth seeded, in a match in which he felt comfortable with the serve against an opponent that allowed him to pick up his rhythm on the court. This Thursday he will face a bigger challenge against the russian, needed to take another step in his tennis level to vindicate yourself as one of the candidates for the title in Barcelona.