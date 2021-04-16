Rublev of the Monte Carlo Masters: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/16/2021

On at 09:37 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Today, Friday April 16, Rafael Nadal Y Andrey Rublev they will face each other in the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo Masters 1000 from 5:00 p.m. (CET). You can see it on the channel #Let’s go from Movistar + and you can follow the live on the website of SPORT.

The Manacorí beat Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the competition (6-1 and 6-1), extending his winning streak over the Bulgarian to 14. Likewise, Rublev will arrive at this new instance of the tournament after eliminating Bautista, but their record regarding Rafa is negative since, of the two times they have met, both have culminated in victory for the Spanish without conceding a set.

Similarly, it should be noted that Alexander Davidovich is, along with Nadal, the last member of the ‘Armada’ that is in force in the Masters, and will face Stefanos Tsitsipás after defeating Lucas pouille in a dispute that will take place around 11:00. For its part, the rest of the quarterfinals are made up of the match between Daniel Evans and David Goffin and the match between Casper Ruud and Fabio Fognini.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE ON TV EL NADAL – RUBLEV

The confrontation between Rafael Nadal Y Andrey Rublev of Monte Carlo Masters this will be done Friday, April 16 around 5:00 p.m. (CET), and can be seen in Spain through #Let’s go from Movistar.