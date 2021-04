Dan Evans defeated David Goffin 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4



Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alejandro Davidovich 7-5 and retired from Marbella due to a left thigh injury



Casper Ruud knocked out defending champion Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3, with eleven-time champion Rafa Nadal and Russian Andrey Rublev closing the day.

Tomorrow Saturday, individual semifinals not before 1.30 pm: Evans and Tsitsipas begin, the duel between Ruud and the best of Nadal-Rublev continues.