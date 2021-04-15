Rublev meets Nadal after winning battle with Bautista

Russian Andrey Rublev23 years old and world No. 8, he will be Rafa Nadal’s rival in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. Both will play this Friday the fourth and last individual of the day, around five in the afternoon.

The later, the better for Rublev, as he has accumulated significant physical wear and tear in the battle against Castellón. Roberto Bautista, 33 years and 11th ATP. The pupil of another Levantine, Fernando Vicente, has won for 7-6 (2), 5-7 and 6-3 in 2h. 45 ‘ fast paced, merciless exchanges for its vigor.

Rublev equaled the record, 3-3, with Bautista, his executioner this season in the Doha semis. The Muscovite dominates 2-0 on the ground, as he had already been the winner in the 2020 Hamburg quarters, then 6-2 and 7-5.

Rublev’s first appearance in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals, he will debut a clash on the ground over Nadal, who dominated him on the hard court of the US Open 2017 (6-1, 6-2 and 6-2) and the ATP Finals London 2020 (6-3 and 6-4).

“It’s a game against one of the best in the world, be it one or the other. I feel good and I hope to be ready to be at the level that I will need ”, said Nadal before meeting his opponent and after having solved in 56 minutes his commitment with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 6-1 and 6-1.