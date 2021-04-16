Rublev leaves Nadal out of Monte Carlo Masters 1000

04/16/2021

On at 20:29 CEST

Rafa Nadal fell to Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo Masters 1000 quarter-finals. The one from Manacor began already losing the first set and despite a heroic comeback in the second, he ended up succumbing to the young Russian, who is already advancing to the semifinals.

Rublev beat Nadal by a total of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2. The Russian started very strong and took the first set after breaking the service to the Mallorcan and putting him on the ropes. In the second set, Rafa came up at the last moment and raised a 4-1 against breaking the serve of his rival to end up equalizing the duel. There was no luck in the third and last set, despite the fact that Nadal tried until the last breath and the top champion of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 says goodbye in the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev, 23, He took a deserved victory and is already advancing to the semifinals after winning for the first time in his life against Rafa Nadal, almost nothing. This ensures a new tournament champion, since neither Rublev, not Ruud, not Tsitsipas, and not Evans they have never lifted the trophy. Nadal’s executioner will face the Norwegian Ruud in the semifinals.