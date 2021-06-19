Rublev: “I can play on all surfaces at a great level”

The Russian tennis player Andrey rublev was very proud to be able to advance to his first Halle final after defeating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals: “This is my first final on grass and in Halle. I think I can play on all surfaces at a great level and I will do my best. best effort to be able to achieve the title tomorrow. I had good chances to be able to break Basilashvili’s serve, but he was superior in the second set. Then I was able to reverse the situation and stay calm until the last game. I am happy for the victory “, concluded in mixed zone.