Rublev defeats Ramos and gets into the Godó rooms

Russian Andrey Rublev, seventh racket in the world and third seed of the tournament, has qualified this Thursday for the quarter finals of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy after defeating in their round of 16 match Albert ramos for 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-4. In a competitive match, the Russian has had to work hard to stay alive in the tournament.

Rublev, yes, has achieved a victory that places him already in the prelude to the weekend, in a third to last round in which he waits for Roberto Bautista or Jannik Sinner. Despite having room for improvement from the back of the track, where his dominance with the right repeatedly encounters various unforced errors, Rublev has made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

For its part, Ramos has been coming into play with the passing of the minutes to end up posing a battle as equals against the Russian tennis player. The player from Mataró had his options in the third set, in which he recovered a break with 4-3 down. However, he gave up his serve immediately, at 4-4, to see how Ruble closed the game afterwards.

The roadmap was clear to the Russian, who has taken the initiative from the beginning with the goal of moving Ramos from one side of the track to the other. Sure in the distribution of the game, Rublev has broken the serve of the Spanish to head out towards a 4-1. However, has never lost face to the meeting Ramos, who has taken advantage of one of the lows in his rival’s game, with multiple failures with the right in the seventh game, to recover the break and head towards 4-4. Of course, in the moment of truth, the Russian has struck again to take the first set 6-4.

Ramos responded in the second set, with the two solid players from the back of the court in their service games. In a game of long exchanges, it was Ramos who suffered the most in a sixth game of the set in which he had to lift two break balls. Rublev combined by then dominated points from the bottom with notorious errors with the right. However, neither one nor the other have been given more options and they have been summoned to a tie-break in which the Russian’s failures with his right have allowed Ramos to open a gap from the start to go towards a 7-4 that forced the third set.

The game was already a continuous fight from the bottom, with both players relying on their serve to command the points. Albert hesitated with 2-2 to give up his service, but Rublev’s irregularity returned to the scene for a counterbreak for 4-4. When it seemed, however, that Ramos was fully involved in the fight for victory, Rublev recovered the serve to save next four break balls and end up closing the game with a 6-4.

Thus, the Russian gets into the quarter-finals, still without showing his best tennis level, but a solid version from the back of the court. Fixing unforced errors is still your pending account before challenging this Friday to Bautista or to Sinner.