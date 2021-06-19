Rublev-Basilashvili and Auger Aliassime-Humbert, the semi-finals of the Halle tournament

Updated 06/18/2021 – 16:03

Tennis players Andrey Rublev and Nikoloz Basilashvili won their quarter-final match and will face off in the semi-finals of the Halle Tournament (Germany). On the other hand, Felix Auger Aliassime, who comes from being a finalist in the Stuttgart tournament, beat the American Marcos Giron, 6-3 and 6-2, and was measured for a place in the final against Ugo Humbert, who defeated the American Sebastian korda by 6-2, (5) 6-7 and 6-4.

Rublev beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber in two sets in a match that lasted one hour and twenty-two minutes.

The first round (6-6) had to be decided in the tie-break due to the success of both tennis players to serve during the contest, something that was not reflected in the tie-breaker section (4-7) thanks to the solvency of the rest from Russian.

Rublev, number seven in the ATP rankings, dominated the second set and won easily 2-6 after breaking the service of the world number 128 on two occasions and not conceding any of his serves.

In the other match of the morning session, Basilashvili won his confrontation with the South African Lloyd Harris, number 51 in the ranking. The Georgian took a very close first set thanks to the only break of the first stake that allowed him to put the 4-6 on the scoreboard.

The second round had to be decided by the tiebreaker, in which a loss of service by Harris tipped the balance in favor of the Georgian, who is ranked 30th in the ATP ranking.