Rublev-Basilashvili and Auger Aliassime-Humbert, Halle semi-finals

Russian Andrey rublev will play against the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the canadian Felix Auger Aliassime he will do it in front of the french Ugo Humbert in the semifinals of the tournament Find (Germany) after winning their quarterfinal matches.

Rublev defeated German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (4) and 6-2, while Basilashvili He did the same against the South African Lloyd Harris, also in two sets (6-4 and 7-6 (5).

On the other hand, Auger Aliassime, who comes from being a finalist in the Stuttgart tournament, beat the American Marcos Giron, 6-3 and 6-2, and will be measured for a place in the final at Humbert, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-2, (5) 6-7, 6-4.