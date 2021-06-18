Rublev appreciates Nadal’s loss at Wimbledon

Mister ATP 500 we could go on to call Andrey rublev. The Russian, who still has pending tasks in Masters 1000 and Grand Slams, some steps to take, in ATP 500 he is reliable like no other, registering some fantastic numbers that we will go on to reel after the semis that he will play on the pitch of Find. But even more important than that has been what he has commented regarding the resignation of Rafael Nadal to play Wimbledon. Interesting reflections have been launched by the Muscovite who has also valued his progression in the green and how he looks for the future.

“I am very happy with my performance to reach the semi-finals for the first time,” admitted the Russian after his victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber. “The first set was very hard. He got 3-0 up in the tie-break and I was able to come back, that was key. After the first set, I think he mentally fell apart and I came out stronger. I did a couple of good remains in the first game of the second set, “has analyzed the Russian who is establishing himself as a beast and a true fixture in the last rounds of each ATP 500 event he plays. Of the last seven he has played, in six of them he has stepped into the semis, having won four of them. On three different surfaces and both ‘outdoor’ and ‘indoor’.

About his sensations on grass he said: “I have adapted to the grass, but there are still many things that I can improve on this surface. For example, the cut, the volley or mobility,” said Rublev, always very ambitious and self-demanding. , which also adds: “Also the defensive game, because here it is different, you cannot defend the same as on the ground with high balls. I think I still have a lot left. My plan is to play aggressive, especially on grass. If you play aggressive the surface will do it for you. thank you, so I think my game here is good. Philipp Kohlschreiber is good on grass, so this victory gives me confidence, “he admitted.

On the resignation of Rafa Nadal

And, what about the subject of Rafa Nadal? This has assessed the Russian on the resignation of the Mallorcan to play at Wimbledon. “Of course, for players like me, that Rafa Nadal does not play Wimbledon, it favors me enormously. And it is that I will be able to be a major seeded in this way. There are also many people who are very hard to beat on grass. A Struff or Kyrgios in the first round of Wimbledon. On grass it is very hard to play against people who serve so well, so we’ll see what happens, “he said.