Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova snatch the gold from their compatriots

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova they took the duel of Russians before Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina to hang the gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was an exciting match, which had to be decided in the super tie-break (6-3, 6-7 and 13-11). There is a surprising fact about the journey of Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova in these Games, and that is that all their matches had to be decided in the final super tie-break. Great feat for Rúsia, who are the gold and silver medals in the modality of mixed doubles.