Rublev and Humbert meet in the Halle final

Updated 06/19/2021 – 17:40

The Russian Andrey Rublev and French Ugo Humbert will contest the final of the Halle tournament after surpassing their respective commitments against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and Canadian Felix Auger-Alassime, both looking for the first title on grass.

Rublev, fourth seeded, needed three sets to overcome Basilashvili (6-1, 3-6 and 6-3) in one hour and 48 minutes and reach the third final of the season. He lost the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, on clay, to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, although he won the Rotterdam, on hard court, to the Hungarian Martin Fucsovics.

The Russian aspires in Halle to the ninth title of his career, the second in 2021, and the first on grass just like his rival, Ugo Humbert, who emerged from the crash against the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, Toni Nadal’s pupil, by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5. The Frenchman, 31 in the world and 22 years old, needed two and a half hours to close the victory.

The Metz tennis player facing Rublev in his third final. I won the other two, both on hard court, in Antwerp and Auckland last year. So far his only titles in his palm.