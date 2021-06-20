Rublev and Humbert, first grass final in Halle

Russian Andrey rublev and french Ugo Humbert will contest the final of Halle tournament after exceeding their respective commitments to the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the canadian Felix Auger-Alassime, looking for both of the first title on grass.

Rublev, the fourth seed, needed three sets to beat Basilashvili (6-1, 3-6 and 6-3) in one hour and 48 minutes and reach the third final of the season. He lost the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, on clay, to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, although he won the Rotterdam, on hard court, to the Hungarian Martin Fucsovics.

The Russian is aiming for the ninth title of his career in Halle, the second in 2021, and the first on grass, just like his rival, Ugo Humbert, who was successful in the clash against the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, a pupil of Toni Nadal. The Frenchman, 31 in the world and 22 years old, needed two and a half hours to close the victory.

The Metz tennis player will face Rublev in his third final. He won the other two, both on hard court, in Antwerp and Auckland last year. So far his only titles on his record.