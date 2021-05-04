Rublev and Berrettini advance to the round of 16 in Madrid

Russian Andrey Rublev passed the second round of Madrid Masters 1,000 with more trouble than expected by having to overcome a set against before beating the American Tommy paul by 6-7 (3), 6-3 and 6-4.

Exempt from the first round, Rublev thus became the first eighth finalist in the Caja Mágica.

The winner of the clash between another North American, John Isner, and the winner of the duel between the Spanish Roberto Bautista and the Italian Marco Cecchinatto awaits him.

For its part, M

atteo Berrettini, the tenth player in the world and eighth seed, the Italians duel in the Madrid tournament against Fabio Fognini, which he beat 6-3 and 6-4 to reach the round of 16.

The 25-year-old tennis player from Rome took 88 minutes to defeat his countryman, with whom he had lost four years ago, in Rome, in the only duel between the two.

Much has changed since that time. Berrettini is a player on the rise, with four titles, the most recent in Belgrade this season. He is in the round of 16 in his second appearance in Madrid after in 2018 he stalled in the previous phase.

Quite the opposite of Fognini, 28, who has played twelve times before in the Caja Mágica in a competition in which he has never excelled.

Berrettini will face in the second round the winner of the clash between Argentine Federico Delbonis and Spanish Albert Ramos, who beat American Taylor Fritz 7-5, 5-7 and 6-4.