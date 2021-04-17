Rublev also has no mercy for Rafa Nadal’s student

Russian Andrey Rublev it is a rock. Have defeated Rafael Nadal Going into Friday night was an adrenaline rush because he played an impeccable match against one of his childhood idols, a reference in his sporting growth.

The Muscovite has taken a leap in quality in recent months because he has gained in maturity. He continues to be temperamental, although measuring better what each situation requires. At 23 years old, injuries and some painful defeats have helped him learn quickly, always with his trained Fernando Vicente, from Castellón settled in Barcelona since he concluded his training stage as a player in the CAR of Sant Cugat.

Rublev wants the whole party, to conquer his first ATP Masters 1000. The same goal as his last rival, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, one year younger (22) and fifth in the world, three places up for now as Andrey has made sure to snatch seventh position from Roger Federer and threatens the sixth of Alexander Zverev.

Andrey Rublev will contest his first ATP Masters 1000 final after beating the Norwegian Casper ruud, 22 years old and number 27 ATP, 6-3 and 7-5 in 1h.20 ‘. He tied the Russian to the Scandinavian, one of the regular visitors to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, where he was preparing the dirt tour coinciding on the track with the Balearic.

The Russian moved better in compromising situations, to overcome an initial break against with a 4-0 run to take the set 6-3. He led 2-0 in the second, but Ruud, pure powerhouse, caught another hitting streak to lead 4-2. Rublev didn’t fret, more settled than an opponent who looks out but has yet to reach the top. Partial 5-0 to finish off their classification. Authoritarian.

Tsitsipas reached his third Masters 1000 final by sweeping the Briton Dan evans 6-2 and 6-1 in 1h.09 ‘.

Monte Carlo will have this Sunday (not before 2:30 p.m.) a young and talented champion as the successor of Italian Fabio Fognini, the best of the 2019 edition. Tsitsipas and Rublev are equaled to three victories, after the success of the Russian this course in the ‘semis’ of the ‘indoor’ of Rotterdam by 6- 3 and 7-6 (2).

On clay, 1-1: The final of Hamburg 2020 was for Rublev, 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5, while Tsitsipas prevailed in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, three weeks later, by 7-5, 6-2 and 6-3 .