Rublev advances in Halle, Struff falls to Giron

Andrey rublev wants to regain confidence in the face of Wimbledon. After a quick farewell at Roland Garros, the Russian beat Jordan Thompson 6-4 double for his second consecutive win at the Halle ATP 500, where he got into the quarterfinals, where he will be measured at Marcos Giron. Precisely, the American defeated Jan-Lennard Struff by 6-7 (1), 6-3 and 6-4.

All the results of the day

Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 and 7-6 (4) to Corentin Moutet Felix Auger Aliassime 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to Roger Federer Andrey Rublev 6-4 and 6-4 to Jordan Thompson Marcos Giron 6-7 ( 1), 6-3 and 6-4 to Jan-Lennard Struff

