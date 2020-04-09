In the context of the fall in the economy caused by the total stoppage due to compulsory quarantine, the economist Gabriel Rubinstein proposed as a measure to safeguard companies to lower wages by 30%. According to his vision, having less to spend – given that he has to deal with isolation – people spend their salary to save.

Speaking to TN, Rubinstein considered that “the State should pay the salaries of private companies”, with the aim of “guaranteeing that the productive apparatus continues so that, when the crisis ends, it remains intact”.

In his analysis, the economist argued that the private sector has to overcome the entire economic gap “without going bankrupt, but it does not have to go into debt either.” In this sense, he held the national government responsible: “Why are you going to borrow a company for a decision that you make forcing it not to work?” “It is a much deeper crisis than that of 2001, because it is a state decision to stop the economy,” he added.

Rubinstein’s controversial proposal aims at those companies “that work zero or very little”: “That they lower wages so that the subsidy paid by the State allows them to preserve themselves for the future.”

“They would have to lower public wages by 30% as well, because people also don’t have much to spend on. If you pay him 100%, he will save it. And in reality, if you lower your salary today, which is not transported, does not go out, does not go to the movies, has less expenses. If the State lowered wages, which it should, the fiscal problem would not be great, “he said.

“You cannot charge the businessman to pay taxes and wages as if nothing happened, when you as a State tell him that he has to close”, emphasized his questions about the measures of the Executive.

In this sense, he remarked: “You should not be afraid of the monetary issue that you have to do so that the Argentine productive apparatus is preserved, so that when all this ends it is similar to how it was before.”

“Maybe we have to live with higher inflation for a longer time, because it is a way of liquefying the monetary issue that we are going to have at this stage,” said Rubinstein, who analyzed that “if things are done well”, the strong issue it would not translate into hyperinflation. “You shouldn’t be afraid of it,” he insisted.