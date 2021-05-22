Rubik’s Cube: Play, Passion, Metaphor, and Advanced Mathematics

It all started at a fair, with a Rubik’s cube that came as a gift from cotton candy.

Back then Jose Alejandro Sandoval Garcia He was barely six years old and that little six-sided toy caught his attention.

He immediately tried to figure it out, but couldn’t; night came and he fell asleep trying.

Time passed and he kept trying, his best achievement was putting together three faces at once.

It was not until he was 12 that he became interested in attacking the problem more seriously. So, José Alejandro began to research on the internet methods to achieve his goal. This determination finally paid off.

“The first time I solved the cube I was very excited. It was August 12, 2014. So I tried to do it again, but I couldn’t always because I couldn’t learn the basic solution methods, ”he says.

Assembling the Rubik’s cube

That has been a few years. José Alejandro is 19 years old and his voice is gentle and firm during the interview. The hours of practice he has put into the cube have helped him develop a temperate character.

At the moment is able to solve the toy in less than 25 seconds, but beyond the records, José Alejandro says that this discipline has helped him to be more clear that to solve the crossroads of life sometimes it should be broken down into simple cases, as taught by the cube strategy.

“The idea is to begin to see structures already known and from there to give a solution,” says this young man born in Mexico City, where he studies programming at the Center for Scientific and Technological Studies Number 9, of the National Polytechnic Institute.

His academic training has led him to assess not so much speed, but tactics in solving the cube. He is interested above all in standing out at the country level in the type of competition with the fewest possible moves in an hour.

“It is the category that I find the most interesting. It is about seeing the future in the turns that are being made. The national record is 23 movements, and I have officially registered a mark of 35, although at home I have reached 31 ”.

Tolerance for frustration: a prerequisite

Brick Cubes is a store specialized in Rubik’s cubes, in Mexico City. In it you can find more than 700 models of cubes on display, ranging from the classic 3 x 3 squares, at a price of 100 pesos, to 13 x 13 squares, much larger, with a cost of 5,000 pesos.

The owner of this business is Rocio Rodriguez, 26 years old. She has shown in a YouTube video that she is capable of assembling the 3 x 3 cube in less than 21 seconds and clarifies that in the country there are people who assemble it in less than 10 seconds. The world record is under 5 seconds.

“In Rubik’s cube it’s about persevering, not giving up, finding a way to solve it. After a week of practice, it can be solved in 30-odd seconds, but to go below 20 seconds it is necessary to know other algorithms (series of steps) that I have not yet learned, ”explains this entrepreneur born in the country’s capital. .

In addition to perseverance, the memory used in the algorithms and the spatial intelligence applied to the turns of the cube are qualities that, according to this graduate of the information technology career, are inevitably developed in fans of this game.

Rocío emphasizes the need to exercise the virtue of patience when trying to solve the cube for the first time, because it is very easy to fall into the bad inclination to throw it away due to the frustration of not being able to assemble this toy whose name is due to Ernő Rubik , Hungarian professor of architecture, who invented it in 1974.

And it has been a great success, since to date more than 450 million cubes have been sold around the world.

The mathematical background

More than 43 trillion (43,000,000,000,000,000,000) possible configurations the Rubik’s cube can have, hence its resolution is a case worthy of study for scientists like Alfonso Jesús Population Sáez, professor of applied mathematics at the University of Valladolid, in Spain.

“Solving the cube is learning to recover the original order, doing the steps that the person who messed it up, but on the contrary. The cube will always have a solution consisting of discovering how to do the movements backwards to have it as in the beginning again ”, this professor, who is also a member of the Disclosure Commission of the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society (RSME ).

Precisely due to this large number of possible combinations arises the need to discover algorithms that simplify the resolution of the game.

“Those who have created these algorithms to solve it have worked on what is called group theory in mathematics. The groups are abstract sets that verify certain algebraic properties ”, asserts this 55-year-old teacher.

The Rubik’s cube, for scientists, has also become a metaphor for nature, because through equations and formulas, which are nothing more than algorithms, that is, sequences of steps, they try to solve exactly riddles such as when an earthquake will happen, where lightning will strike or how a hurricane will behave.

However, they have not yet succeeded.

“Nature still has many things that we cannot determine. So the Rubik’s cube can be seen as a simplification of a much more complex system like Earth; the human being is still not able to find a model that defines it perfectly ”, concludes this specialist from Valladolid.