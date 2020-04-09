David Aganzo has no intention of protecting his footballers. The president of the Spanish Football Association is willing to accept play every 48 hours if the directive that he manages himself accepts that these conditions are met. In a tense conversation with the President of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, it is clear that the president of the RFEF seems more concerned with protecting the health of soccer players than the unionist himself.

Iales Rubiales, very clear with Aganzo: 🗣️ “Are you willing to compromise in terms of rest hours if footballers want to compromise? 😤 “David, I put my hands to my head” ❌ “I will not allow it to be played before 72 hours” pic.twitter.com/usyR8tQgvi – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 8, 2020

David, I put my hands to my head, Rubiales told him after explaining his arguments about the footballers’ rest hours. Aganzo proposes to “make flexible” that of rest, while the president warns him that «I am not going to allow it to be played before 72 hours».

Aganzo, as revealed by OKDIARIO, already offered Thebes and the League to play every 48 hours, something that goes against the health and interests of footballers. Rubiales asked him if he was going to give that up and the president of the AFE He said he would consult with a board that he controls. Therefore, if it is Aganzo, it would be played every other day.

Not in vain, Rubiales reproaches Aganzo for not informing the footballers of what he offers in the meetings with the League and the president of the AFE gives the silence by answer. The Federation has achieved the commitment of 72 hours between party and party, although it has been at the cost of the swings of which it is assumed that it takes care of their rights.