Rubiales explains why Spain is played

06/08/2021 at 12:57 CEST

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football FederationHe explained in statements to Radio Marca the reason why the Spain – Lithuania is played this Tuesday in Leganés, despite the fact that the players who are preparing for the 2021 Euro Cup with Luis Enrique cannot participate after Sergio Busquets’ case of positive for coronavirus.

“It is played out of respect for a team that comes here, to which we propose the suspension and he asked us to please play the game, “said Rubiales about Lithuania’s desire. In addition, the president spoke of the importance of being rigorous with commitments: “The calendar is to be fulfilled and there were players available. They are footballers who will be shot in case Luis Enrique had to use them “.

Vaccination

Rubiales He also addressed the controversy generated by the imminent vaccination of the players of the Spanish team. The leader commented that “we have tried to do the best for our players with due respect and loyalty towards the institutions “·.

As to the second bubble created in the selection by the positive of Sergio Busquets, Rubiales indicated that “we will continue with UEFA and Ministry medical protocols and be patient. This bubble is essential in case you have to get your hands on it. “