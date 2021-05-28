Rubiales congratulates Villarreal on their Europa League

05/27/2021

On at 17:52 CEST

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, praised Villarreal’s triumph in the Europa League, which he considered “extremely important for Spanish football.”

“I am very happy because you have all seen a new success of Spanish football. We suffered a lot with penalties, but Villarreal has been able to win a European tournament that is most important for Spanish football, “said Rubiales at the morning session of the AK Coaches Wold Congress that takes place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation.

“Those of you who dedicate yourself to football know how difficult it is, what lies behind, the work and the difficult days to get there and have such a goal,” added Rubiales in reference to Villarreal’s triumph against Manchester United.