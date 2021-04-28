Rubi will lead Almería with promotion as a goal

04/28/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

The coach Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia ‘Rubi’ is chosen to lead UD Almería at this end of the season with the goal of achieving promotion to LaLiga Santander, replacing the Portuguese José Gomes, who was dismissed this past Tuesday, sources close to the negotiation.

Rubi relieves Portuguese José Gomes at Almería, whose departure began to gain strength after the draw added in Anduva against Mirandés, last Sunday, and the Barcelona coach was one of those who entered the fight to take over the bench of the Almeria team.

Almería is third in the LaLiga SmartBank classification, twelve points behind Espanyol and six points from Mallorca, with which it also has the lost private goal, a situation similar to that which is exposed with Leganés, which is ahead by one point, which makes direct promotion very difficult and fight to be the best of those who dispute the ‘playoff’.

The Catalan coach has experience in the Second Division with Girona, who qualified for the promotion league in 2012-13 and was precisely defeated by Almería, in addition to having passed through Valladolid and Huesca. He raised the Huesca team to First in 2017-18.

In addition, he has trained Levante, Sporting, Espanyol and Betis in the First Division, his last team and in which he was dismissed on the 30th day of the 2019-20 academic year.

It has a background of 245 games in the Professional Football League, after having started his career in Second B teams, in addition to having been assistant to the late Tito Vilanova in Barcelona, ​​and his greatest success was achieved with Espanyol, which he qualified to play in the Europa League in the 2017-18 season.

Rubi is a coach who bets on a leading, offensive and attractive football, with possession of the ball in the opposite field and a scheme that is widely used in Almería, the 1-4-2-3-1, although he has also worked with the 1-5-3-2 with two long-distance wingers, a role that Balliu and Akieme can play in the rojiblanco team. EFE

1010126