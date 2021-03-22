Rubí Ibarra remembers his XV years and how he ended up at the psychologist

Four years after appearing as “The most famous quinceañera in Mexico”, Rubí Ibarra ended up at the psychologist, but she told us what her best therapy was for her fame dog.

At the end of 2016, he suddenly became a media figure after his parents came up with the idea, for innovating in his native San Luis Potosí, to videotape an invitation to his XV years. Those in charge of carrying it out uploaded it to Facebook publicly, and in a short time, Rubí Ibarra had more than a million people confirming their attendance at the event held on December 26 of that year.

It thus became “The most famous quinceañera in Mexico”; its celebration brought together 30 thousand people and was covered by 150 national and foreign media.

A little over four years after the event with international repercussions, we spoke with the young woman of today and 19 years old, and she confesses that, despite what one might believe, the bitter experiences are more than the beautiful memories that he keeps from that experience.

What has happened in this time?

“The time, literally; I am already 19 years old. (My party of XV years) was something very crazy, really. For my part, I have already overcome it, I have already closed that cycle in my life. I continue with many projects, studying and preparing every day. I can safely say that this stage of the XV years is long gone, although many people still remember it.

It is shocking that they still send me a number of messages on my social networks and say: “Do you remember the XV years?”, And I like this: “Yes, please. Don’t tell me anything anymore! ”.

Has it been difficult to live after going viral?

“In a way, yes. Now I study Communication with a specialty in television. I am not going to say that it is the worst thing that has happened to me, because it is not like that, but it is a little bit of pressure.

What is the worst thing that happened to you?

“It has to do in retrospect with the XV years. At that time people harassed me, the media from various parts of the world came to my house and photographed us without consent; that was the most horrible thing that ever happened to me.

And believe me, I’ve been through a lot of horrible things, but many people are following you for a good part of the day, taking video of you and others without your consent for me it was very scary.

Did you have psychological support?

“Yes, I went to the psychologist several times, because everything that that experience left me was terrible, I was literally in shock; However, I can say that after the consultations with the psychologist I did not feel that I had improved, I did not feel that support.

What is really making me strong, going forward, is the support of my family and the passage of time. I’m taking time for myself, to prepare myself mentally and emotionally, and it’s phenomenal.

Did they measure what you lived?

“Yes. At first I thought, “Going to the psychologist will probably help me feel better.” They perfectly say that psychologists are not going to cure you, but they are supportive, right? I didn’t feel that way; I felt the same, or even worse; they gave me medicines that, the truth, I didn’t feel any improvement, because he looked at me the same: down.

I used to say to my mother: “There is no point in going to a psychologist if no one knows how I feel, not even my friends!” They told me: “Don’t worry, everything will be fine, don’t pay any attention.” And I: “It is that I do pay attention! Because I am the one who is living it, because it is me that they are attacking, it is me that this is happening.” For me, the best therapy was my family, and above all the time, which is what, in truth, cures everything.

Do you already have a boyfriend, or are you going to have your private life on that as well?

“Even if it is private, however they want to know (laughs). I would like to share with you a little bit of my private life; obviously not everything, right? Because yes, even if you don’t share a little with them, they talk and get too involved, but I would like to feel close to the people who follow me and share with them a little bit of my day to day, my private life, my family and, of course, feeling myself in confidence. But like this, as much as all in splendor, either.

