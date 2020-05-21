Soccer has had to adapt to the new and demanding conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The competitions were paralyzed and only the Bundesliga has resumed activity between the major championships. It has also done so in an unusual scenario of empty stadiums and with the alteration of some fundamental rules. On May 8, FIFA decided to temporarily change one of football’s basic rules, that of changes. The teams were then allowed to make five substitutions throughout the games, usable in a maximum of three game interruptions, in addition to the break. The first competition that accepted this rule has been the Bundesliga.

In the day held since last weekend and which ended on Monday, the new rule was used profusely by the German teams. Up to 10 sets made the five changes. Five others made four and only three followed the established norm until the modification of last May 8 with three substitutions. All five changes were exhausted by Schalke 04, Hertha from Berlin, Paderborn, Eintracht from Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Cologne, Mainz, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen. Four made Borussia Dortmund, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Freiburg, Hoffenheim and Augsburg. Anchored in the previous rule remained Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

The Betis coach, Rubi, warned about the football that is coming in Spain in the first telematic press conference offered by the Andalusian club of its coach since the health crisis began. The coach especially appreciated the new rule of the five changes as a decisive component in the development of the games from now on. “We have been analyzing what has happened in the Bundesliga and I think there are already some parameters that can be very useful for us. For me the matter of the five changes in this new football is very important, “said the coach of the Andalusian team. “It will be a different League and the state of form will be new. You have to adapt quickly to new circumstances. So I think the five changes will make the best templates come out ahead. And above all, the management of the same by the coaches will be very important, ”said Rubi. “The introduction of the five changes generates a lot of wealth for the coaches. Until now, we used to change midfielders and forwards with the three changes, but now, with five, you can change to a defender and make a resounding tactical change, “he added.

“The rule is good because there will also only be three interruptions to make the five changes. In addition to the technical aspect, the five changes will help in the physical aspect. Hopefully the soccer authorities determine that the rule remains. It gives the technicians a lot of possibilities, “concluded the Betis coach, resounding about the start of the competition:” The sooner the better, so I hope it will be on June 12. “

