One of the most outstanding foreigners who has come to Mexico in recent years is Rubens Sambueza. This time the Argentine confirmed his departure from the Tuzos del Pachuca institution, where he was in the last two tournaments. Also, this is good news for the whole of the Eagles of America, who would be trying to get him back.
It was through their social networks that the ‘Sambu’ made their departure from the Bella Airosa squad official, thanking them for the trust and opportunity provided; in addition to thanking all workers in Pachuca.
“Today I have to leave, but I am always grateful to Club Pachuca for giving me the opportunity to play in this great institution. Thank you to all the club employees who have always been aware of me since I arrived. Thank you to all my colleagues and coaching staff for giving me the confidence to be able to play and continue enjoying this beautiful sport that is Soccer. I wish you a lot of success“, wrote the legend accompanied by a photo with the blue and white shirt.
On the other hand, and according to information from Mediotiempo, there is already a rapprochement between the footballer and the Azulcrema coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who wants Rubens to return to Coapa to end his career as a professional player.
Rubens Sambueza can and should retire in America. He has enough football at 36 to surrender to Miguel Herrera’s team and fill the space that will leave vacant ++ I guess ++ Renato Ibarra…
– David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 1, 2020
It is expected that America pay your contract for the rest of the year, in addition to extending the contract for one more year, so that you can retire with one of the teams that has given you the most joy in your career.