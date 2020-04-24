Regarding the president of FFERJ, Rubens Lopes, Gávea and Laranjeiras can be part of the list of stadiums of the Carioca Championship. In a live held on Friday, the director stated that the fact that matches tend to be held with closed gates opens a gap for the change of route.

‘The television that has the broadcasting rights needs to give an opinion on whether there are technical conditions in these places that are being ventilated’, says Rubens Lopes (Photo: Reproduction / Official Website; Marcello Neves / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

– This is a hypothesis that cannot be ruled out. If there will be no public, if there will be closed gates, I do not see any technical inconvenience for the matches to be held in these two stadiums mentioned, as in others – he said.

However, the representative stressed that another point has to be evaluated before the two stages are confirmed by the Fla-Flu team.

– What needs to be discussed, putting this hypothesis as probable, is that there is an important actor in this whole story that is television. The television that has the broadcasting rights needs to give an opinion on whether there are technical conditions in these places that are being ventilated. If there is a technical condition, there is no other obstacle, I see no reason for it not to happen – he said.

Regarding the possibility of the Rio Cup sequence being postponed and the Fla-Flu duo making the final of the competition soon, Rubens Lopes was emphatic. Rubro-Negro won the Guanabara Cup and the Tricolor das Laranjeiras has the highest number of points.

– If you ask those who are likely to be finalists, they may not like this suggestion or possibility. If you ask the two clubs (Flamengo and Fluminense), I don’t say yes, but it’s even surreal. It was discussed a lot, there is no turning point, there is no way for everyone to think … “Better to put A and B in the final”, “better to disregard”, “decrees this champion”, “this one doesn’t fall” .. Everyone has different hypotheses for special reasons, their own reasons. The clubs, to end this whole story, decided that we go to the end in the way that was initially planned.

The official downplayed the fact that the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, opposed the resumption of football in May. According to Lopes, he is awaiting an official government statement on the “Safe Game” protocol, on health care when returning to activities.

– We are not aware, we have not been officially informed of any decision by the governor. None. What I can say is that we forwarded the security protocol to be considered by the governor, by the health secretary, so that they can analyze it carefully. Let this document serve as a basis for a decision. Our expectation is that it can be favorable, but it is up to them to do this analysis, because we have a variable, they have other variables that should be included in this analysis – he declared.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts