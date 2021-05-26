Rubén Solé: “It is very difficult to do professional boxing in Catalonia”

A few hours ago, the Barcelona promoter Ruben Solé, the visible head of Team Solé, went through the microphones of our colleague’s Twitch channel Darío Pérez, and took the opportunity to denounce the situation of the Catalan promoters at the time of making evenings. In addition, he reviewed the news of his boxing company and told us about some of his future plans.

About his promoter, he told us the story of Team Solé: «It has been a project for a very short time, and we have been incorporating more colleagues to the team: Juan Carlos, Maite, Ricky… We have started recently and we are trying to grow with evening forecasts. We recently worked with some English partners, Vicious Promotions by Kieran Farrell, who have trusted us for this great little project that we want to do. In our previous event we also co-promoted with Gallego Prada, and I would like to thank Ricky Pow, who has been fundamental for our last event and has been able to achieve this agreement with Kieran and the people of England.

Regarding his activities, he emphasizes that «I think we were the first promoter to have an evening in Catalonia after the pandemic, in October, and it was the first without an audience in all of Spain. Then we did another one on March 20, with good results because there were big fights. We were also a few days ago collaborating in an Isma Fighters event, because I have Francis Morales in my team and we put him in that evening, because he couldn’t fight in March. We were also with two more professional matches, including the collaboration of our English friends and Ricardo Sánchez Atocha ».

We asked Rubén about his future plans: «On June 26 we are going to have another gala, but it will not be the last. There will be more, we are working so that people know that there is a small promoter that is doing small things, but at the same time great. But it must be emphasized on June 26, that we will be back in our town, Badía del Vallés, where the city council helps us a lot. It will be an evening with eight professional fights and a surprise that we cannot say yet … but people will be shocked because he is a top boxer and several incredible companions will come with him, who, although they come as guests, will be a great incentive. Several undefeated Englishmen will come, who will have rivals from here with a positive record, we will have the second fight of Eva Díez against a French woman who is 4-1 and is a national champion, we have closed Aazddin Aajour against a Swedish cruiser who is 10-1, the Valencian Rubén Martínez, a debutante kid and rivals who cannot be said because they lack details ».

About whether it can be seen on television, he told us that «It is a subject that we are talking about with two televisions, we are going to try it and it will be said at the last minute in case there is the possibility. What we need are sponsors and that the public come to the evening even if it could be given on TV. Because, if it is broadcast and that implies that people do not come to see us, it is worth nothing. I already told you that we are considering possibilities and we have some proposals, it depends on sponsors, but it is a very attractive evening to watch on TV: undefeated boxers, Welsh, English, Swedes, from here … »

We delve into the difficulties of performing professional boxing in Catalonia: “Here we have a tremendous problem with the professionalism that they do not have in other places, and that is that they look at their rivals a lot. That is fine, on the one hand, but in the extreme it is not understood either. For example, we had the good fight of Francis Morales with Jonathan Valero, and it could not be disputed because of what I am telling you, because they did not let us for the record. For promoters, that makes evenings very expensive for us: rivals from abroad have to come, the PCRs, pay for trips and hotels, the bags themselves, etc. If they prevent us from having rivals around, it is much more money.

It is a subject of the president of the Catalan federation. Here they work in their own way, and I hope it can be regulated better, because speaking people understand each other. If not, we are going to have a very difficult time doing professional boxing in the region. Because a rookie has to start with boxers who have their defeats, the so-called day laborers, but they also have risk, and that is also always going out is what it implies. We do not see normal that we cannot bring in certain rivals, because they tell us that someone with ten defeats is no longer a boxer, and we see that they are fighting in other parts of Spain without problems; that’s a bit disrespectful to them too. Another thing is that he fought a 0-10 against a 20-0 fighter, but it is not like that, Jonathan Valero against Francis Morales could have even been a knockout for the Spanish Championship, but since Valero came with a 9-6, in March they threw the fight behind us. That is a problem and we have to talk to those responsible to solve it, because it is clear that it is an anomaly.

Finally, he asked the promoters for unity to overcome adversity: “Apart from the federation, your colleagues sometimes make it difficult for you to do certain fights. Each one of us pulled to one side, and his thing would be to lend a hand to each other and not step on each other. We have to talk a lot with each other. Without collaborations, the evenings can be at most two fights, because the expenses skyrocket ».

The full video talk can be viewed here.