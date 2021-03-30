Rubén Rodríguez assures that the Liga MX has not been missed

Journalist Ruben Rodriguez of the chain Fox Sports MX, He assured that the Liga MX of Mexican soccer has not been missed in the recent date FIFA, only the emotions of the Toluca match against Puebla the previous day.

What he missed about the league is Toluca’s 4-for-4 against Puebla, it’s the only thing that a game like this is missed, with emotions, goals and happiness, “were the words of Rubén Rodríguez.

The Mexican communicator saw this opinion on the ‘Fox Sports Radio’ program, when they were analyzing so far what this 2021 Guardians Tournament has left, highlighting the errors that have existed in the arbitration.

Rubén Rodríguez went straight to his message for his fellow program members, making it clear that these types of games full of emotions, goals and joys are the ones that are missed in Liga MX.

