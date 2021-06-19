Rubén Moreira is appointed as coordinator of PRI deputies in the 65th Legislature

MEXICO CITY

He was unanimously elected Ruben Moreira Valdes, As the coordinator of the PRI parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies for the 65th Legislature.

With 70 votes in favor, in a transparent ballot box, and in the presence of a notary public, the elected federal deputies they chose the former governor of Coahuila, during a meeting that was headed by his national leader, Alejandro Moreno and the general secretary, Carolina Viggiano.

The national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, and the elected legislators who made up the new PRI bench in San Lázaro, with the exception of the national leader of the National Peasant Confederation (CNC), Julio Valera Piedras, who was absent due to health problems, reported Alejandro Moreno.

“70 effective votes of legislators and legislators have been cast and there have been 70 certified votes, shown and counted in favor of the deputy Rubén Moreira Valdés. It was a unanimous vote ”.

Subsequently, Rubén Moreira, amidst cheers, was congratulated by his colleagues who will take office on September 1.

