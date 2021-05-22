Rubén Martínez and Adrián will not continue in Osasuna

05/21/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Players Rubén Martínez and Adrián will not continue at Club Atlético Osasuna next season, since the relationship with these players will not be renewed and they will end their contractual relationship with the entity.

It has been confirmed on its website by the rojillo club, which expresses them “His most sincere thanks for the professionalism and camaraderie shown since their first day as rojillos, as well as their contribution to the growth of Osasuna in recent years”.

Rubén Martínez Andrade (June 22, 1984; Coristanco, A Coruña) has completed three seasons in the Navarrese club in which he has played 58 official matches: 22 in LaLiga Santander, 35 in LaLiga SmartBank and 1 in the Copa del Rey.

Osasuna recalls that the Galician was a “key man” in the promotion to the highest category achieved in the 2018/19 season, he shared ownership with Sergio Herrera in the following campaign and in the latter he has had less prominence due to injury, although “he will always be remembered as the goalkeeper of the eighth promotion to the First Division.”

For his part, Adrián López Álvarez (January 8, 1988; San Martín de Teverga, Asturias) has put his talent at the service of Osasuna in the last two seasons, in which he has played 46 games: 43 in LaLiga Santander and 3 in the King’s Cup.

He came to the entity after having played at the highest continental level, although “his humility and commitment led him to fit into the philosophy of Tajonar from day one.”

In his first campaign as a rojillo, the Asturian became a great partner of Chimy Ávila in the attack and his contribution was very important to achieve the desired permanence. He paved the way for permanence this season by scoring the first red goal of the course in the victory achieved in Cádiz, describe the same sources. EFE