Rubén García, positive in Covid-19

05/22/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

EFE

The Osasuna footballer Rubén García will be dismissed for this Saturday’s game against Real Sociedad after having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Valencian will miss the last game of the year after having undergone the antigen tests that have been carried out routinely on all the components of the Red squad.

As a measure, the attacker has been isolated at his home, while the rest of the squad led by Jagoba Arrasate will be available for the duel against the San Sebastian.