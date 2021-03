The Madrilenian Rubén García «Peli» (5-10-2, 1 KO) lost last night at Roosdaal de Vlaams Brabant (Belgium) against the local boxer Sohaib El Sialiti (6-0, 4 KO) by TKO in the third round.

The fight was scheduled for eight rounds and the referee stopped the contest at two minutes and a second of the third round.

The brave boxer from Madrid has five consecutive defeats, after his victory in Belgium against the unbeaten Antoine Vanackere by KO in the second round in December 2018.