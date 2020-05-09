Atlanta, – Three rounds and three different checkered flag winners in the NASCAR PEAK MEXICO iRacing SERIES.

Virtual pilot Rubén García Mateos climbed to the top of the podium on the third date at the Atlanta oval.

Two hundred and forty thousand meters had to cross García Jr. in 100 turns to the oval to reach his first victory in this eNascar México championship. Jake Cosí made the fastest lap with 30,705.

The winner of the night recognizes circumstances that favored his victory, “I had been fighting for this victory and it finally came to me. It was not easy, we were lucky in the incidents and the strategy in the tire changes was great, which possibly now allows us to fight for the leadership of this virtual championship, “said Garcia Jr.

Third round in which five yellow flags were presented, caused by cars 62, 4, 31, 3, 11 and 97. The last one standing out, on lap 84, in which everyone entered the tire change again.

Subsequently, those who remained on the track without changing tires lost the opportunity to fight for the victory, as in the case of Xavi Razo and Víctor Barrales in poor strategy.

Situation that Rubén García, Paul Jourdain and Alex de Alba took advantage of to reach the first three places. Behind them were placed Jake Cosío, Enrique Contreras, Gerardo Rodríguez, Víctor Barrales, Diego Ortíz, Rubén Rovelo and Rubén Pardo, in the Top of 37 participants.

New Leader in Nascar iRacing

The three winners of three rounds have been Andrés Pérez de Lara, Paul Jourdain and Rubén García Jr. The results in Atlanta caused the young Noel León to fall from the lead.

Now the new leader is Rubén García Jr., followed by Paul Jourdain and Alex de Alba.

The fourth round of NASCAR PEAK MEXICO iRacingSERIES is scheduled to take place next Friday, May 15 at the Homestead Miami Speedway oval.

Photo Courtesy Nascar Peak México

HLG

