Rubén García, iconic host of La Mano Peluda, has died – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This afternoon, the death of Rubén García Castillo, emblematic host of radio-terror programs such as La Mano Peluda and Historias del Más Allá, was announced.

Rodrigo Jiménez, general director of the Mexiquense Radio and Television System, regretted the death of Rubén García Castillo on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we report the loss of our colleague and friend Rubén García. Talented announcer and conductor who with emotion and human quality made us vibrate for so many years with his Stories from beyond. Fraternal embrace to your relatives and loved ones. Rest in Peace ”, he lamented on his social networks. It should be noted that no details were given of his cause of death.

Rubén Castillo, was the first conductor of La Mano Peluda, which is a radio program that is transmitted from Mexico to the world; which is based on the dissemination of horror stories where people call a live radio program and tell their story on air.

In addition to the death of Rubén García Castillo leaving a profound silence in the radio world, his departure shocks his thousands of fans, as it happens almost exactly 10 years after the death of Juan Ramón Saenz, also the host of La Mano Peluda, who was the victim of a respiratory arrest caused by a strange gastrointestinal bacteria, however, there are those who assure that it could be a curse, after in his horror program he heard the story of a man who sold his soul to the Devil.

Source: Vanguard